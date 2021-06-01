Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,929. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $112,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,117.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,397 shares of company stock worth $2,427,713. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.