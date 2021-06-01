Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) Short Interest Up 67.8% in May

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the April 29th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Abliva AB (publ) stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Abliva AB has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The company has a market cap of $31.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

About Abliva AB (publ)

Abliva AB (publ), a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of mitochondrial medicine. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT for traumatic brain injury.

