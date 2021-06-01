Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACP)

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ACP opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

