AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 129.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 13,828 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in AbbVie by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 17.3% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $112.79. 132,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,970. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

