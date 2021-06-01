8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. 1,656,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $25,292.43. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

