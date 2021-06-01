$77.85 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to post sales of $77.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.70 million to $78.00 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $354.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

In other news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Appian by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Appian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after buying an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.96 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day moving average of $150.28. Appian has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $260.00.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

