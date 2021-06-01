$77.10 Million in Sales Expected for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to announce $77.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.00 million and the highest is $78.20 million. Veritex reported sales of $87.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $318.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.00 million to $320.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.80 million, with estimates ranging from $324.30 million to $337.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.79 per share, with a total value of $327,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 378,212 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Veritex by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.42. 2,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,965. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

