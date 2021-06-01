721 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 386.1% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 547,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,717,000 after purchasing an additional 434,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,565,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.67. 1,206,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $228.76 and a one year high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.42 and a 200 day moving average of $320.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

