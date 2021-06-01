7,032 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 60,734 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day moving average is $121.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

