6,598 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after acquiring an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,940,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,874,000 after acquiring an additional 160,993 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Maximus by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,701,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $92.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

