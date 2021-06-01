6,566 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $17,648,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300,444 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth $9,943,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 519,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 64,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.78 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on NWN. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

