$612.15 Million in Sales Expected for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) will announce $612.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $610.00 million and the highest is $614.30 million. Interactive Brokers Group reported sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.63. 34,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its 200-day moving average is $67.71. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,490,575.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,527,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,698,188.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 808,165 shares of company stock valued at $59,977,759 over the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

