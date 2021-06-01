596,434 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 596,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,186,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.41% of Copa as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after acquiring an additional 863,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Copa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Copa by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,691 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.70.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 200.30%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

