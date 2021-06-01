5,418 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 226,251 shares in the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

