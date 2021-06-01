5,305 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $200,655,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after purchasing an additional 861,916 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Ventas by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after purchasing an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,516. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

