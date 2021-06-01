$52.74 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $52.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.25 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $58.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $224.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $247.88 million, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

LLNW remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

