5,134 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $6,579,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in BorgWarner by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 115,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 84,006 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,033 shares of company stock worth $5,839,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.33.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

