3,410 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Purchased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.60. 406,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,081,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.25. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

