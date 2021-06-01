299 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 299 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,046 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 67,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 9,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $405.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,933,330. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

