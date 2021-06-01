23,224 Shares in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 511,463 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 157,201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,162,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

