$225.43 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to report sales of $225.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.40 million and the lowest is $223.46 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year sales of $854.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.90 million to $882.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEN traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. 1,218,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,790. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $71.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

