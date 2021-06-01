21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-$227.42 million.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 65.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNET. Citigroup raised their price target on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

