219 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $649.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.80. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.09 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

