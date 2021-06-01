$2.00 EPS Expected for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.27. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,644.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,978. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO opened at $51.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $70.89.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

