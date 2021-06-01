1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 549.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,351,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $375,523.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,805.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,853 shares of company stock worth $6,749,616 in the last quarter.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

