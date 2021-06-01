$194.61 Million in Sales Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report $194.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $201.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $188.02 million. Fulgent Genetics reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,026.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $829.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $829.31 million to $829.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $411.79 million, with estimates ranging from $363.48 million to $460.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.80.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after acquiring an additional 601,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after purchasing an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT stock traded down $4.20 on Friday, reaching $69.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,982. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.32. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

