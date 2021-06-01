1776 Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.10. 1,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,458. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.29 and a 200 day moving average of $219.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.88 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.