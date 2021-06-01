1776 Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,606,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,099,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.51. 22,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Argus upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.