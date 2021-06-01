1776 Wealth LLC Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $309,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 727,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 584.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 204,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 174,292 shares in the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 164,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,788. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

