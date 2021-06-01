1,676 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.10.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
Recommended Story: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.