1,633 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VBR traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $177.62. 1,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,386. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.73 and a 200-day moving average of $156.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

