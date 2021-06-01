15,000 Shares in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. CoreSite Realty makes up about 0.4% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,539. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,696 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

COR traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,922. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.21.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

