$13.65 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $13.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.16 million. Affimed reported sales of $5.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 141.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $56.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.72 million to $79.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $112.99 million, with estimates ranging from $26.98 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 87.56% and a negative net margin of 144.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $871.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

