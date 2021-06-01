$111.40 Million in Sales Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $111.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.61 million and the lowest is $99.67 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $79.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $466.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.77 million to $520.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $506.47 million, with estimates ranging from $469.88 million to $568.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,817. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

