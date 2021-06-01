$111.26 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post sales of $111.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.96 million. IBEX posted sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $446.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

IBEX stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.80. 959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,338. The company has a market cap of $419.29 million and a P/E ratio of -57.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

