$1.07 EPS Expected for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.31. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWBI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

