$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Lumentum reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after buying an additional 1,060,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $32,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

LITE stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

