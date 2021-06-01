-$0.46 EPS Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.58). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Insiders have sold a total of 566,420 shares of company stock worth $4,560,935 in the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 8,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.