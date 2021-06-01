-$0.46 EPS Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.58). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Insiders have sold a total of 566,420 shares of company stock worth $4,560,935 in the last three months. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.94. 8,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.