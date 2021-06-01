-$0.36 EPS Expected for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.40). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RedHill Biopharma.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 252.14% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 22.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.