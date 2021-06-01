-$0.33 EPS Expected for Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Synlogic reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synlogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.95. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31.

Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

