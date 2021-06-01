$0.26 EPS Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. El Pollo Loco posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $364,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter.

LOCO stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 162,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

