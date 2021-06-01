-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 97,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,498. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,731,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.