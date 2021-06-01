-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entasis Therapeutics.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 97,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,498. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,731,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $7,462,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.