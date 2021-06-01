-$0.16 EPS Expected for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 358,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in ViewRay by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after buying an additional 814,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,951. The stock has a market cap of $967.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.05. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

