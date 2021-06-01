$0.10 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,008,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,479,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,470,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.