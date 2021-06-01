$0.10 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TME opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,008,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,479,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $61,470,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
