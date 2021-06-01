-$0.02 EPS Expected for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yatsen stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.66. Yatsen has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

