Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $331.53 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $167.86 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total value of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.81.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

