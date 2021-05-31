Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report $18.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $23.80 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,698.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $87.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $89.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $240.96 million, with estimates ranging from $176.80 million to $348.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The company’s revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,899,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 387,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206,350 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,329,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Zogenix by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 46,372 shares in the last quarter.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 428,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.43. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

