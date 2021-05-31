Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $763,474,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $176.68. 1,439,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

