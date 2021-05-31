Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $163.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,962,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.62. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $51,219,544.80. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,150,969.84. Insiders have sold a total of 512,200 shares of company stock worth $72,329,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,230,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,150,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,445 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

