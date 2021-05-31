Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.39.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,716. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. The company has a market capitalization of $207.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.